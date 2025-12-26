WUF13 To Feature 40 Main Sessions And 350 Partner Events With Multilingual Access

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 next year, will serve as a major international platform bringing together global policy dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the exchange of best practices in the field of sustainable urban development.

Azernews reports that, this was stated by Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, in comments to journalists.

Rasulov noted that WUF13 is one of the most prestigious international platforms, jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.

“The WUF13 session represents a key milestone in the global urban development agenda. It is an important international event that unites global policy dialogue on sustainable urban development with the exchange of knowledge and advanced practices,” he said. “For the first time, the forum will be held in the Caspian and South Caucasus region, and nearly 10,000 international participants are expected, with total attendance projected at around 30,000 participants.”

Rasulov emphasized that, unlike previous editions of the forum, WUF13 will be attended by numerous heads of state and government.

Within the framework of the forum, 40 main sessions and approximately 350 partner-led events will be organized. The forum's core sessions will be provided with simultaneous interpretation in eight languages, including sign language, ensuring broad accessibility.

To ensure the high-level organization of WUF13, the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company commenced operations on June 30, 2025. Since then, comprehensive preparations have been carried out across key areas, including institutional readiness, venue infrastructure planning, operational management, transportation, marketing, and communications.

Rasulov added that building a professional organizing team is among the top priorities for the successful delivery of an event of this scale. Currently, a workforce of nearly 300 staff members has been assembled, most of whom are experienced professionals with a background in organizing international events.