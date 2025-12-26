Man Bursts Sky Shot Firecrackers From Moving Car On Hyderabad Expressway (WATCH)

A video has surfaced online, showing an unidentified man launching sky-shot firecrackers from a moving car on Hyderabad's bustling PVNR Expressway. The viral footage captures a red vehicle cruising along the elevated roadway while a man repeatedly bursts fireworks, sending sparks into the air and triggering serious safety concerns.

Authorities are yet to identify the individual behind the dangerous act.

An unidentified man was seen bursting sky shot firecrackers from a moving car on the PVNR Expressway. The fireworks were launched continuously during the journey. The vehicle involved is TG 11 A 9177, raising serious safety concerns.#Hyderabad #telangana #carstunts #firecrackers... twitter/hAViFkFx1f

- Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) December 25, 2025

Similar incident in Gujarat

In a similar incident, police in Gujarat's Surat arrested a 58-year-old builder, Deepak Ijardar, for bursting firecrackers in the middle of a busy road, bringing traffic to a standstill. The incident occurred on December 21 near Langar Circle in the Dumas area. A video that quickly spread on social media showed Ijardar standing on the road, holding firecrackers and obstructing vehicles.

Police said he lit the firecrackers in front of the local post office to celebrate his son Dhyey's birthday, causing disruption to commuters. Ijardar, a resident of Sultanabad, was taken into custody as police warned against such hazardous celebrations that put public safety at risk.