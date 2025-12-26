Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Celebrates Christmas As Festive Cheer Spreads Nationwide


2025-12-26 05:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India witnessed vibrant Christmas celebrations as prayers, carols and festive decorations filled cities and towns. Churches held special midnight masses, markets glowed with lights, and communities came together in joy. The celebrations reflected unity, peace and the country's rich cultural harmony.

MENAFN26122025007385015968ID1110526413



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search