India Celebrates Christmas As Festive Cheer Spreads Nationwide

India witnessed vibrant Christmas celebrations as prayers, carols and festive decorations filled cities and towns. Churches held special midnight masses, markets glowed with lights, and communities came together in joy. The celebrations reflected unity, peace and the country's rich cultural harmony.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.