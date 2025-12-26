Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ranchi, Jharkhand: Massive Fire Erupts In Residential Apartment


2025-12-26 05:00:45
A fire broke out in a residential apartment in Jharkhand's Ranchi on December 26, triggering panic among residents. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited.

AsiaNet News

