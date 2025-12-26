Ranchi, Jharkhand: Massive Fire Erupts In Residential Apartment

A fire broke out in a residential apartment in Jharkhand's Ranchi on December 26, triggering panic among residents. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited.

