'Clear Roads One Way, Traffic Snarls The Other': Bengaluru's Christmas Traffic Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A viral video highlighting two starkly different traffic situations on a Bengaluru road on Christmas morning has left social media users both amused and mildly frustrated. The contrasting visuals, widely shared online, offer a snapshot of how holiday travel patterns dramatically alter traffic flow in the city, particularly during long weekends and festive seasons.

Viral Video Shows Two Faces of Christmas Traffic

The video was shared on Instagram by user @wanderjoy on December 25 with the caption,“Nice Road traffic situation on 25th Dec.” It begins with visuals of a nearly empty road, accompanied by on-screen text reading,“Entering Bengaluru on 25th Dec, 7 am.”

Moments later, the clip switches to the opposite carriageway, revealing a long, unmoving queue of vehicles stretching far into the distance. This frame carries the text,“Exiting Bengaluru on 25th Dec, 7:15 am.” The stark contrast between the two scenes quickly caught the attention of viewers and sparked widespread reactions online.

Social Media Reacts with Humour and Nostalgia

The video prompted a flurry of comments from social media users, many of whom shared their own observations and experiences of holiday traffic in the city.

One user commented:“Holiday means half of Bangalore rushes out of city.”

Another user wrote:“Today came from Varthur to Indiranagar in 30 mins.”

A third user remarked:“The period when travel inside Bangalore is like in 90s era.”

Several users noted that such contrasting traffic conditions have become a recurring pattern during festivals and long holidays, when a large number of residents leave the city at the same time.

Long Weekend Rush Triggers Traffic Jams on Key Routes

In a separate video shared by Karnataka Portfolio, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Bengaluru–Mysuru toll road due to the Christmas long-weekend rush. Several kilometres of slow-moving traffic were observed, leading to significant delays for commuters and holiday travellers.

Authorities said the congestion was largely caused by the surge in vehicles heading out of Bengaluru for vacation trips. Motorists were advised to plan their journeys in advance, remain patient, and strictly follow traffic advisories.

To avoid getting caught in prolonged traffic jams, travellers were strongly advised to avoid NICE Road and instead opt for alternative routes or postpone their travel where possible.

Heavy Congestion Near Mall of Asia and MG Road

Another update shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X highlighted severe traffic congestion in parts of Bengaluru, particularly near Mall of Asia, due to the Christmas rush. Increased vehicular movement and large crowds led to major traffic snarls in the area.

Commuters heading towards the airport were advised to avoid these roads and use the airport flyover to save time and prevent further delays. Similar congestion was also reported along MG Road, prompting authorities to urge commuters to plan their travel carefully and adhere to traffic advisories.

