India's Gas Pipeline Network Hits 25,429 Km, Aims For One Nation Tariff

The length of India's operational natural gas pipelines reached 25,429 km as the country moves toward a fully connected national gas grid. This expansion is part of a larger plan to ensure energy security and provide cleaner fuel across all regions.

Expanding the National Gas Grid

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas' year-end press release, the government is currently working on another 10,459 km of pipelines. To make gas prices fair for everyone, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board started a system called "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff." This system makes transportation charges the same across 90 per cent of the pipelines, so people do not pay more just because they live far away.

Boosting Clean Cooking Fuel Access

"Ensuring universal access to clean cooking fuel remained a flagship priority. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the number of beneficiaries reached about 10.35 crore as on 1 December 2025." To clear pending applications and achieve saturation of LPG access, the Government approved the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections during FY 2025-26.

"The eligibility process was simplified through the introduction of a single Deprivation Declaration, replacing the earlier multi-point self-declaration system, thereby making access faster and more inclusive," the release said.

Affordability of LPG was supported through a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to nine refills per year for PMUY beneficiaries. This intervention resulted in a steady rise in LPG consumption. Average per capita consumption increased from about three refills in 2019-20 to 4.47 refills in FY 2024-25 and further to a pro-rated level of about 4.85 refills per annum during FY 2025-26, indicating sustained adoption of clean cooking fuel.

Strengthening Petroleum Marketing and Services

The Ministry also focused on strengthening petroleum marketing infrastructure. Over 90,000 retail outlets were enabled with digital payment facilities, supported by more than 2.71 lakh POS terminals.

"Door-to-door delivery services were expanded through the commissioning of over 3,200 bowsers, improving accessibility in remote areas. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, toilet facilities were ensured at nearly all retail outlets, with a large number providing separate facilities for men and women," the release said.

Enhancing Safety and Domestic Production

To keep consumers safe, the ministry conducted over 12.12 crore free safety checks.

In the fuel sector, ethanol blending in petrol reached 19.24 per cent. The ministry also awarded 172 blocks for oil and gas exploration to increase domestic production. (ANI)

