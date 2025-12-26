'Hurting Our Religious Sentiments': BJP Hits Back At Pawan Khera Over Hanuman Chalisa Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The BJP on Friday launched a sharp counterattack on Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera over his remarks linking the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa to alleged provocations during Christmas celebrations, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and questioning India's cultural traditions.

Responding to Khera's statement, BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said the Congress leader had shown a lack of understanding of Hindu beliefs.“I don't think he has ever read the Hanuman Chalisa. He is saying that people get provoked by the Hanuman Chalisa. He is hurting our religious sentiments and questioning our culture,” Singh said.

The BJP spokesperson rejected the suggestion that chanting the Hanuman Chalisa could be viewed as provocative, stressing that it is a sacred religious text revered by millions of Hindus.

Singh also sought to draw a distinction between religious practices and law-and-order issues, saying action should be taken wherever violations occur, irrespective of the religion involved.“If people are protesting against Christmas or any other religious event and the state government needs to take action, it should do so. But to say that the Hanuman Chalisa is used to provoke people is wrong,” he added.

The BJP's response came after Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera earlier on Thursday criticised the BJP over incidents of vandalism and disruption reported during Christmas celebrations in some places.

Khera alleged that such incidents reflected a broader pattern of atrocities against minorities and questioned the intent behind certain actions.

His remarks came after reports of vandalism were reported from several parts of the country during Christmas celebrations.

“Recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I also recite it twice a day. But if it's Christmas, what do you want to prove by going outside their church and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa?” Khera said. He further remarked,“This cannot be my religion. Neither is this my country nor my civilisation,” while targeting disruptions reported during Christmas celebrations.

Khera's remarks triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress of selectively targeting Hindu religious practices while politicising isolated incidents. BJP argued that religious harmony should not be undermined by framing devotional acts as provocative.