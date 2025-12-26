Saba Azad Welcomes Aishwarya Into The Roshan Family With A Sweet Message

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad took to social media to shower love on the newlyweds, Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh, with a heartfelt message.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend warmly welcomed Aishwarya into the Roshan family. She also extended her best wishes to the couple as they begin a new chapter together. Taking to Instagram, Saba described Eshaan as“the sweetest and kindest.” The actress posted a heartwarming image of the newly wed from their wedding and wrote,“To the sweetest and kindest amongst us @eshaanroshan - here's to the beginning of the most important relationship of your life, to our lovely Aishoo @aishwaryasiingh welcome to the family sweet girl.”

“May you both stay the best of friends through this ride and may empathy, humour and levity never leave your side. All the joys of the world upon you two. Congratulations my brother and new sister!.”

Saba Azad was also part of Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya's grand wedding celebrations.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced the wedding of Eshaan by sharing a family photo on Instagram. He captioned it,“Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!”

Rajesh Roshan's son, Eshaan Roshan, tied the knot with Aishwarya Singh in a grand family celebration on December 23. The wedding ceremony was attended by the Roshan family and close friends in Mumbai.

During the wedding celebrations of his cousin Eshaan Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, lit up the dance floor. A video from the event quickly went viral, showing the actor dancing with his sons, Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and niece Suranika Soni. The group grooved to Sukhbir's popular track“Ishq Tera Tadpave.”

For the unversed, Eshaan is currently serving as a producer at HRX Films. Previously, he worked as an assistant director under his uncle Rakesh Roshan on films like“Krrish 3” and“Kaabil.”