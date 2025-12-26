4 UAE Residents Who Helped Accident Victims Honoured For Saving Lives

Four residents in Abu Dhabi who rescued injured individuals in a traffic accident were honoured by the emirate's police.

In a post by Abu Dhabi Police on social media platform X, the authority noted that the residents provided first aid to a number of injured individuals involved in an accident.

Recommended For YouUAE: Over 70 traffic patrols to be deployed during New Year festivities in RAK

The residents were recognised in appreciation of their swift response, dedication, and humanitarian efforts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Brigadier Mohammed Dahy Al-Humairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, reaffirmed the force's commitment to recognising community members who take the initiative to assist others in critical situations.

He praised the the individuals for their cooperation, sense of responsibility, and humanitarian courage, noting that their prompt actions helped save lives and reduce the impact of the accident.

He added that such examples reflect strong community awareness and solidarity, strengthen public safety, and reinforce values of compassion and giving - principles that Abu Dhabi Police continues to support and encourage.

He praised the spirit of cooperation and community responsibility demonstrated by the honorees, as well as the swift response and humanitarian courage they exhibited, which contributed to saving lives and mitigating the effects of the accident.

He emphasised that these exemplary models reflect the community's awareness and solidarity, enhance the system of security and safety, and entrench values of giving and human solidarity that Abu Dhabi Police is committed to supporting and encouraging continuously.