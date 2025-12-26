QNA Concludes 2025 Series Of Training Courses, Workshops

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded its series of training courses and workshops for 2025, which were implemented by the QNA Training Center, as part of the Agency's role in developing media competencies and enhancing its professional readiness, with the participation of media professionals from QNA and a number of government agencies, in addition to participants from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

This series concluded with a specialised training course on concepts of government protocol and etiquette, receiving VIPs, agreement signing ceremonies and the priority system. The course was presented by CEO of the International Academy of Diplomacy and Etiquette Dr. Saadoun bin Hussein Al Hamdani.

Approximately 15 employees from various QNA departments participated in the course, which focused on the practical aspects and standards adopted in organising official ceremonies and events of a protocol nature.

In 2025, approximately 24 quality training courses and workshops were conducted, benefiting 316 trainees.

These covered a large number of specialised media fields, including: journalistic editing, the use of artificial intelligence in news work, data analysis, digital media, monitoring and editing, news verification and documentation, journalistic production, photography, media content production, and media translation, in addition to foundational administrative courses and workshops, reflecting the trend towards diversifying training programs and keeping pace with the latest professional practices.

QNA is preparing to launch its new plan of media training courses for 2026, according to a modern development vision that responds to the diversity of training needs and keeps pace with the rapid transformations in the media landscape, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital media, and data journalism to enhance the efficiency of media performance and improve the quality of news content.

The training courses, which QNA has been organising, come within its strategic vision aimed at qualifying national media personnel according to the highest professional standards, through specialised training programmes held in the QNA training halls equipped with the latest technologies, which were launched in 2023 to be an integrated platform for building media capabilities and keeping pace with global developments in the field of modern media.