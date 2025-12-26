Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics(TM) Secures Florida Regulatory Clearance To Close Dura Medical Acquisition
About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy, for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia.
NRx recently filed for a new Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) for NRX-100 (preservative free IV ketamine); the CNPV is designed to facilitate approval of drugs to enhance the health interests of Americans. Additionally, NRx recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for NRX-100 for use in ketamine's currently approved indications. Further, the Company has initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality and has filed a patent for this novel formulation with the US Patent and Trademark Office.
