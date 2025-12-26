'What's The Point Of A CCTV?': Tamil Nadu Thief's Angry Letter After Finding Only ₹2,000 Goes Viral
In an age when CCTV cameras blink reassuringly from the corners of homes and shops, one would think thieves might think twice. But in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, a burglar not only broke in despite the camera - he also left behind a letter complaining about it.
This unusual incident unfolded in the Palayapettai area, where a thief walked into a house and immediately noticed the CCTV camera watching him. Instead of deterring him, the camera sparked hope.
A Camera That Promised Riches
The burglar reportedly assumed that any house equipped with CCTV must be hiding plenty of valuables. In his mind, a camera meant gold, cash, and a life-changing haul. So he searched - thoroughly, and with rising expectation.
But reality hit harder than any alarm.
“Not Even a Penny Found!”
There was no gold. No cash tucked away in cupboards. Not a hidden stash in sight. After rummaging through the house, the thief could scrape together only ₹2,000.
The disappointment turned into irritation - and then into a handwritten critique of the homeowner's security choices.
The Letter No One Expected
Before leaving, the thief took the ₹2,000 and then penned a blunt note. In it, he scolded the residents:
“There isn't even a single rupee in the house, so what's the point of a CCTV?”
And, adding sarcasm to injury, he continued:
“Next time someone comes to steal, keep some money so they are not disappointed!”
As if that wasn't audacious enough, he also took the CCTV's hard disk with him - wiping away the digital record of his late-night visit.
For the homeowners, the discovery was bewildering - first the theft, then the note, and finally the missing CCTV footage. But for neighbours and others who heard the story, the thief's rant became a source of dark humour and viral chatter.
