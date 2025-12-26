Vijay Hazare Trophy: 131 And 77 - Virat Kohli's Remarkable Comeback Shows He's Still A Class Apart

Former India captain and batting star Virat Kohli has had a remarkable comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Playing for his state team, Delhi, Kohli dominated the opposition, Andhra and Gujarat, with his class, endurance, and consistency at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Making a comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 16 long years, Virat Kohli immediately reminded the fans and cricket experts of his immense talent that he once showed during his early years with Delhi and India, showcasing the same flair, timing, and command over the game that made him a global batting icon. In Delhi's opening match against Andhra, Kohli was quite dominant as he played a match-winning knock of 131 off 101 balls to help the side secure a four-wicket win by chasing a 299-run target in 37.3 overs.

The veteran Indian batter carried on his momentum into the second round of the VHT 2025/26, playing a brilliant knock of 77 off 61 balls, including 13 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 126.23, guiding Delhi to another strong position in the game and putting the opposition under constant pressure.

Kohli Toying with Boundaries

The Indian star batter walked in to bat after an early wicket of Priyansh Arya at 2/1 and joined Arpit Rana at the crease to carry on Delhi's innings. Kohli just picked up where he left off as he unleashed his firepower on the Gujarat bowling attack, who were left struggling to contain his strokes. In no time, the ace batter raced to a half-century in just 29 balls, with 11 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 172.41.

His knock ensured that Delhi were off to a fiery start after losing opener Priyansh Arya early in the innings. Kohli formed a crucial 72-run stand for the second with Arpit Rana before the latter's dismissal at 74/2. Then, the former India captain stitched a brief 24-run stand for the third wicket with Nitish Rana before his dismissal for 12 at 98/3.

Across two partnerships worth 96 runs, Virat Kohli scored 73 runs, which accounted for nearly 76% of the runs scored in those stands, underlining his dominance at the crease. Kohli's stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to Uttarakhand bowlers as he showed no signs of slowing down, seamlessly punishing loose deliveries and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace. Pant joining Kohli in the middle added pressure to the Uttarakhand bowling attack. However, their partnership lasted only for 10 runs before Vishal Jaiswal dismissed Virat Kohli at 108/4.

Virat Kohli continues his rich vein of form! Another crisp fifty, & he already looks in beast mode ahead of the New Zealand series! Watch him in #INDvNZ 1st ODI SUN, 11th JAN 2026 12.30 PM onwards twitter/RB6twO5EOO

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2025

People watching Virat Kohli's batting today from their office balcony are so lucky, what a view man ❤️ twitter/pZmIC5NPI2

- Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) December 26, 2025

Virat Kohli's aggressive knock that dominated the Gujarat bowling attack once again showcased his ability to dictate terms and keep the opposition under constant pressure. Accounting for nearly 76% of the runs across two partnerships with Arpit Rana and Nitish Rana, Kohli not only anchored the innings but also ensured Delhi maintained momentum, ensuring that the team is in a commanding position despite an early wicket of Priyansh Arya.

The Comeback for Ages

Virat Kohli's remarkable comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 16 long years has become the most talked-about topic in the Indian cricket fraternity, as the veteran Indian batter has demonstrated that age and absence from the tournament have done little to dull his instincts, timing, or hunger for runs.

Even at the pinnacle of his career, Kohli continues to exhibit the hunger, intensity, aggression, and meticulous shot selection that made him one of the most feared batters in world cricket. The hype and anticipation around the star batter's comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after over a decade and a half was unreal. The expectations were sky-high, and Kohli did not disappoint.

When Kohli made his Ranji Trophy comeback in January this year, as per the directive by the BCCI following Team India's disastrous Test tour of Australia, there was hype and excitement as his home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, filled with a large number of fans who were eager to witness the star batter in action. However, the 37-year-old had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for just 6 runs against a Railways pacer.

However, Virat Kohli's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy marked a complete turnaround from that brief Ranji outing. The veteran Indian batter managed to live up to the hype and expectations of the innings by playing two masterclass innings that reminded everyone why he is regarded as one of the modern greats. Across two matches, Kohli has aggregated 208 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 128.39.

Kohli's VHT Comeback Shows He is World Cup Ready

Veteran Indian batter was reportedly asked by the BCCI selectors to feature in at least two matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to stay in contention for India's long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The directive was given to all Indian players, seniors, to play domestic cricket to be considered for the national selection

Kohli not only fulfilled that requirement but exceeded expectations, using the opportunity to showcase his current form, fitness, and temperament. The former India captain's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy came on the back of an impressive outing in the ODI series against South Africa, where he aggregated 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151 in three matches.

After having retired from T20I and Tests, Virat Kohli has been solely focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup and ensure he remains a pivotal figure in India's batting lineup. Kohli's remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has apparently put the selectors in a tight spot, where ignoring his experience and current form would be difficult.

In the last five matches, including the Sydney ODI against Australia, the three-match ODI series against South Africa, and his two appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli has amassed 684 runs, including three centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 228.00, highlighting his sensational form ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Kohli will look to carry on his momentum into the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand in January next year.