Mrna Synthesis Raw Material Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Material Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the Study, the market size is valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 2.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The mRNA synthesis raw material market is gaining traction as global research and development efforts increasingly adopt mRNA platforms for vaccines, therapeutics and advanced molecular studies. A key driver supporting market expansion is the rising integration of precision RNA technologies across diverse therapeutic areas, which requires a steady supply of specialized nucleotides, capping agents, and high-performance enzymes to maintain consistent transcription quality. As developers advance toward customizable mRNA constructs tailored for disease-specific interventions, material demand broadens across both clinical and preclinical environments. However, a notable restraint arises from fluctuations in international supply chains for temperature-sensitive reagents. Variability in cold chain logistics and potential shipment delays introduce procurement challenges for organizations that rely on uninterrupted access to transcription-grade materials for sequential production cycles. These constraints can affect planning timelines for research groups and manufacturing facilities working on rapid turnaround projects. Despite these challenges, the market presents a substantial opportunity driven by the expansion of decentralized RNA production frameworks across academic clusters, contract service organizations, and emerging biomanufacturing hubs. As institutions establish modular RNA synthesis units to support local vaccine development, therapeutics engineering, and diagnostic design, demand increases for scalable raw material packages compatible with varied production capacities. This shift encourages broader supplier participation and accelerates the development of diversified reagent portfolios to meet evolving project requirements across regional and global markets.

Market Highlights



Type: By type, the nucleotide segment dominated the mRNA synthesis raw material market with the highest share of 38.12% in 2025.

Application: By application, the vaccine production segment dominated the mRNA synthesis raw material market with the highest share of 85.92% in 2025.

End Use: By end use, the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the mRNA synthesis raw material market with the highest share of 51.22% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 37.29% in 2025.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Merck KGaAMaravai LifeSciencesNew England BiolabsGenScriptTakara Bio Inc.Glen ResearchCordenPharmaCatalent, IncEvonik Industries AGLonzaAgilent Technologies, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Silantes GmbHOthers Recent Developments

November 2024: Syvento Biotech and Cytiva inaugurated a FlexFactory facility in Poland to accelerate mRNA therapy development. The modular platform integrated automation and digital tools, enhancing production efficiency and scalability. This collaboration bolstered regional manufacturing capabilities and expedited patient access to innovative treatments.

Segmentation

By Type (2026-2034)Capping AgentsCleanCap ReagentsARCA (Anti-Reverse Cap Analog)OthersNucleotidesModified Nucleic AcidsN1-methylpseudouridine-triphosphate5-Methylcytidine triphosphate (5mCTP)OthersNatural Nucleic AcidsAdenineGuanineCytosineUracilPlasmid DNAEnzymesPolymeraseRNase InhibitorDNaseOthersOthersBy Application (2026-2034)Vaccine ProductionTherapeutics ProductionOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical CompaniesCROs & CMOsAcademic & Research Institutes