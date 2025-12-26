Mrna Synthesis Raw Material Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Material Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the Study, the market size is valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 2.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2026-2034.
Market Dynamics
The mRNA synthesis raw material market is gaining traction as global research and development efforts increasingly adopt mRNA platforms for vaccines, therapeutics and advanced molecular studies. A key driver supporting market expansion is the rising integration of precision RNA technologies across diverse therapeutic areas, which requires a steady supply of specialized nucleotides, capping agents, and high-performance enzymes to maintain consistent transcription quality. As developers advance toward customizable mRNA constructs tailored for disease-specific interventions, material demand broadens across both clinical and preclinical environments. However, a notable restraint arises from fluctuations in international supply chains for temperature-sensitive reagents. Variability in cold chain logistics and potential shipment delays introduce procurement challenges for organizations that rely on uninterrupted access to transcription-grade materials for sequential production cycles. These constraints can affect planning timelines for research groups and manufacturing facilities working on rapid turnaround projects. Despite these challenges, the market presents a substantial opportunity driven by the expansion of decentralized RNA production frameworks across academic clusters, contract service organizations, and emerging biomanufacturing hubs. As institutions establish modular RNA synthesis units to support local vaccine development, therapeutics engineering, and diagnostic design, demand increases for scalable raw material packages compatible with varied production capacities. This shift encourages broader supplier participation and accelerates the development of diversified reagent portfolios to meet evolving project requirements across regional and global markets.
Market Highlights
-
Type: By type, the nucleotide segment dominated the mRNA synthesis raw material market with the highest share of 38.12% in 2025.
Application: By application, the vaccine production segment dominated the mRNA synthesis raw material market with the highest share of 85.92% in 2025.
End Use: By end use, the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the mRNA synthesis raw material market with the highest share of 51.22% in 2025.
Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 37.29% in 2025.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Maravai LifeSciences New England Biolabs GenScript Takara Bio Inc. Glen Research CordenPharma Catalent, Inc Evonik Industries AG Lonza Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Silantes GmbH Others Recent Developments
November 2024: Syvento Biotech and Cytiva inaugurated a FlexFactory facility in Poland to accelerate mRNA therapy development. The modular platform integrated automation and digital tools, enhancing production efficiency and scalability. This collaboration bolstered regional manufacturing capabilities and expedited patient access to innovative treatments.Segmentation
By Type (2026-2034) Capping Agents CleanCap Reagents ARCA (Anti-Reverse Cap Analog) Others Nucleotides Modified Nucleic Acids N1-methylpseudouridine-triphosphate 5-Methylcytidine triphosphate (5mCTP) Others Natural Nucleic Acids Adenine Guanine Cytosine Uracil Plasmid DNA Enzymes Polymerase RNase Inhibitor DNase Others Others By Application (2026-2034) Vaccine Production Therapeutics Production Others By End Use (2026-2034) Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies CROs & CMOs Academic & Research Institutes Chat with us on WhatsApp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment