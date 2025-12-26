The Toronto-based cattery expands to meet rising demand for ethically bred British Shorthairs, bringing its signature transparency, registration, and health standards to Montreal families.

Toronto, Ontario, 26th December 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, CatKing Cattery, one of Canada's most trusted names in responsible feline breeding, has announced the official launch of its British Shorthair program for pet owners in Montreal. With this expansion, the cattery is extending its long-standing commitment to ethical breeding, genetic health, and customer transparency to serve families across Quebec.

“Families in Montreal deserve access to healthy, ethically bred cats without uncertainty. Our expansion brings the same commitment to welfare, genetic testing, and client confidence that defines our operations in Toronto. We're not just selling kittens-we're helping families welcome lifelong companions with complete peace of mind.”

For years, CatKing Cattery has built its reputation as a registered and fully insured Toronto cattery dedicated to producing healthy, well-socialized kittens. The launch of the program represents a significant step in connecting more families with ethically raised British Shorthair kittens for sale while maintaining the same rigorous health and welfare standards recognized by international feline associations.

The Canadian pet market continues to evolve rapidly. According to the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), more than 8.5 million cats are now part of Canadian households-a figure that has grown by nearly 15% in the past five years. This surge has also increased the demand for pedigree breeds like the British Shorthair, known for their round faces, dense coats, and gentle temperament.

However, this growing popularity has also led to challenges. Many online listings for kittensfail to provide proper registration, veterinary proof, or liability protection. As a result, pet owners risk purchasing from unverified sources that prioritize profit over welfare.

CatKing Cattery addresses this concern through transparency, registration, and accountability, giving clients confidence that every kitten has been raised responsibly, with verified lineage and health documentation.

With its new British Shorthair program in Montreal, CatKing Cattery aims to provide Quebec families with the same trusted access to certified, responsibly bred cats that Ontario families already enjoy. Each kitten is backed by the cattery's $2 million liability insurance, comprehensive veterinary checks, and international registrations with TICA, CFA, and WCF.

The decision to expand to Montreal was guided by months of research on buyer needs and pet adoption trends. CatKing's management recognized that the Quebec region, particularly Montreal, was underserved by reputable breeders offering transparent documentation, verified lineage, and aftercare support.

At CatKing Cattery, every aspect of the environment, from hygiene to social interaction, is managed to promote comfort, cleanliness, and emotional well-being. Each kitten in the new Montreal program undergoes a comprehensive veterinary health screening and vaccination, early socialization to encourage gentle and adaptable behavior, and a nutrition plan developed according to veterinary best practices. Every kitten also comes with complete registration and lineage documentation, ensuring full transparency for future owners.

These measures reflect CatKing Cattery's science-backed, ethical approach to feline care. Working in partnership with certified veterinarians and adhering strictly to Canadian animal welfare standards, the Toronto-based team maintains ongoing genetic screening and health monitoring. This meticulous process helps reduce hereditary risks and supports the long-term wellness of every kitten before it joins its new family.

In an industry often clouded by unverified breeders and misleading online listings, CatKing Cattery sets itself apart with transparent standards. The company's registrations with the International Cat Association (TICA), Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), and World Cat Federation (WCF) demonstrate adherence to global breeding ethics.

Equally significant is the company's $2 million liability coverage, an uncommon level of accountability within the pet breeding world. This insurance provides a layer of buyer protection rarely offered by breeders, ensuring that every transaction meets both ethical and professional standards.

CatKing Cattery's approach extends beyond the sale of kittens. The organization emphasizes education, offering clients post-reservation guidance and ongoing support. From grooming and dietary advice to behavioral insights, families are encouraged to maintain contact after purchase to ensure a smooth transition for their pets.

A representative shared:“Our goal is not to sell the most kittens; it's to raise the healthiest and happiest ones. We stay connected with families after they take them home, helping them with questions about care, training, or nutrition. This connection builds trust-and that's what responsible breeding is truly about.”

In addition to its British Shorthair breeder Toronto operations, the company also offers cat boarding services, providing pet owners with a professional and secure space when traveling. This service reflects the same values of safety and comfort that define their breeding philosophy.

As the best cat breeder in Canada and a recognized British Shorthair cat breeder, CatKing Cattery's Montreal expansion reinforces its leadership in responsible feline care. By combining legal registration, health documentation, and comprehensive insurance, the company helps reshape how families view cat breeders-transforming a process once filled with uncertainty into one built on confidence and transparency.

With its expanded reach, CatKing Cattery remains committed to maintaining smaller litter sizes to guarantee each kitten receives personal attention and socialization. This deliberate, quality-focused approach continues to distinguish the cattery from high-volume breeders or anonymous online sellers.

For families searching for British Shorthair kittens for sale in Canada or comparing kitten breeders in Toronto and Montreal options, CatKing Cattery's name stands for reliability and trustworthiness. Through this new initiative, CatKing Cattery continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted name in Canadian feline breeding - one that prioritizes transparency, health, and lifelong companionship for every family it serves.

About CatKing Cattery

CatKing Cattery is a premier Toronto cattery specializing in British Shorthair and British Longhair cats, renowned for their striking looks, affectionate temperaments, and championship bloodlines. As a registered organization with TICA, CFA, and WCF, CatKing upholds international standards of responsible breeding. Every kitten is health-screened, socialized, and raised in a safe, nurturing environment.

With $2 million in liability insurance, the cattery provides buyers across Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, New York, and beyond with complete confidence in every reservation. Beyond breeding, CatKing also offers cat boarding services, creating a full-circle care model that combines health, safety, and compassion.

Contact Information

