Cold, Rain, And Fog Ahead? Met Department Issues Precautionary Advisory

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

According to the Meteorological Department, fog is likely to persist during the morning and night hours in the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and upper Sindh. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while traveling.

The department said that partly cloudy weather is expected in the central and southern districts of Balochistan; however, there is no clear chance of rain in those areas.

The Meteorological Department reported that the minimum temperature recorded in Leh was minus 10 degrees Celsius. In Astore, the temperature was minus 6 degrees, minus 5 in Gupis, while Skardu, Hunza, and Qalat recorded minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the minimum temperature in Kalam, Gilgit, Quetta, and Dir was recorded at minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country, while severe cold conditions continued in the northern regions.

In view of the intense cold, the Meteorological Department has advised citizens to take precautionary measures, particularly urging people to avoid unnecessary travel in northern areas.