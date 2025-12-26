Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Hopes For Opening New Stage With European Union - Analyst

Azerbaijan Hopes For Opening New Stage With European Union - Analyst


2025-12-26 03:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan hopes for opening a new stage with the European Union, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

"We meticulously monitor global political developments that, albeit beyond our control, impact us.

We are keeping an eye on issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the negotiations mediated by the U.S.," he noted.

Shafiyev emphasized that the United States is poised to conduct its midterm electoral processes in November 2026, with the prevailing circumstances remaining ambiguous.

"We hope that a new stage will open between the European Union and Azerbaijan," he added.

MENAFN26122025000187011040ID1110526065



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search