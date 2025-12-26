Azerbaijan Hopes For Opening New Stage With European Union - Analyst
"We meticulously monitor global political developments that, albeit beyond our control, impact us.
We are keeping an eye on issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the negotiations mediated by the U.S.," he noted.
Shafiyev emphasized that the United States is poised to conduct its midterm electoral processes in November 2026, with the prevailing circumstances remaining ambiguous.
"We hope that a new stage will open between the European Union and Azerbaijan," he added.
