Azerbaijan Hopes For Opening New Stage With European Union - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan hopes for opening a new stage with the European Union, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

"We meticulously monitor global political developments that, albeit beyond our control, impact us.

We are keeping an eye on issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the negotiations mediated by the U.S.," he noted.

Shafiyev emphasized that the United States is poised to conduct its midterm electoral processes in November 2026, with the prevailing circumstances remaining ambiguous.

"We hope that a new stage will open between the European Union and Azerbaijan," he added.