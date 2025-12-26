Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


President Of Uzbekistan Outlines Export Growth Plans For 2026

2025-12-26 03:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan's total exports are expected to reach $40 billion in 2026, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“The share of finished and semi-finished products in total exports will exceed 55%,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev also highlighted that innovative initiatives valued at $4.5 billion are poised for deployment in the chemical sector in 2026.

“At the same time, projects totaling $3 billion each will be implemented in the mining and metallurgical, oil and gas, automotive, textile, and construction sectors. In addition, $2 billion worth of projects are planned in the electric power sector, while $800 million will be invested in the pharmaceutical industry,” the president added.

MENAFN26122025000187011040ID1110526062



Trend News Agency

