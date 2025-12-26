'Facilities Far Outweigh Minor Hike': JD(U) Defends Rail Fare Increase As Cong Flags Inflation, Safety Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The increase in railway fares has triggered a political debate, with the ruling coalition defending the move as necessary and beneficial, while the opposition has criticised it as an added burden on the public amid rising inflation and safety concerns.

Reacting to the fare hike, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the increase was marginal and should be viewed in the context of the significant improvements made by Indian Railways in recent years.“There have been some minor increases in ticket prices, but the facilities provided by Indian Railways to the common people far outweigh these changes,” Prasad said.

Highlighting infrastructure upgrades, he added that Indian Railways has consistently enhanced services across the country.“Whether in terms of railway stations, tracks, or modern trains, Indian Railways in recent times has offered remarkable services and amenities to the people of India, which are truly commendable,” he said, defending the government's decision.

However, the Congress strongly opposed the move, accusing the Centre of ignoring public hardship. Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said the fare hike comes at a time when inflation is already hurting ordinary citizens.“Inflation in the country is continuously rising. I cannot even call him the Railway Minister because travelling by train is no longer safe. Daily accidents have shaken the nation,” Lallu said.

He alleged that the government was preparing to burden people unnecessarily by raising passenger fares.“By increasing passenger fares unnecessarily, the government is preparing to burden the people. I believe this is neither in the public interest nor in the national interest,” the Congress leader added.

The political reactions followed the increase in ticket prices for long-distance train travel on Friday, which took effect after the Ministry of Railways raised fares for the second time in six months. The ministry said the decision was taken with“the objective of balancing affordability for passengers and sustainability of operations.”

According to the revised fare structure, there is no change in ticket prices for suburban services and season tickets, covering both suburban and non-suburban routes. The fare revision applies only to long-distance travel and is aimed at ensuring the financial health of railway operations while continuing infrastructure development.

The ministry clarified that the revised fares will apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26. Tickets booked before this date will not attract any additional charges, even if the journey is undertaken after the new fares come into effect.

While the government maintains that the increase is modest and justified by improved services and infrastructure, opposition parties argue that fare hikes, combined with safety concerns and rising prices, place an undue burden on passengers.