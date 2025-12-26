Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Cooperation Event (PHOTO)

2025-12-26 02:04:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. An event on the theme "Access to the Turkish market: export, legal and practical aspects" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Head of AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency) Yusif Abdullayev, Tamerlan Taghiyev, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, Trade Counselor of the Turkish Embassy, and entrepreneurs.

Will be updated

