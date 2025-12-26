Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Cooperation Event (PHOTO)

The event is attended by Head of AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency) Yusif Abdullayev, Tamerlan Taghiyev, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, Trade Counselor of the Turkish Embassy, and entrepreneurs.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.