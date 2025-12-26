Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Cooperation Event (PHOTO)

Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Cooperation Event (PHOTO)
The event is attended by Head of AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency) Yusif Abdullayev, Tamerlan Taghiyev, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, Trade Counselor of the Turkish Embassy, and entrepreneurs.
Will be updated
