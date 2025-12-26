Peshawar: Excise Department Operation, How Many Kilograms Of Narcotic Powder Were Recovered?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department carried out an operation in Peshawar and recovered 100 kilograms of recreational drug powder.

According to the Excise Department, a team of the Excise Police Peshawar Region raided a warehouse, from where a large quantity of narcotic powder was recovered. During the operation, cases were registered against two suspects and investigations were initiated.

The Excise Department stated that the recovered powder was being used for adulteration in heroin, ice and other drugs, which poses a serious threat to public health. Officials said the operation was conducted under the supervision of ETO Majid Khan, while the raid was led by SHO Dr Hamid Khan, Additional SHO Amjad Paracha and other staff members.

Meanwhile, the Excise Intelligence Bureau carried out three major operations during the past 24 hours.

According to the Excise Department, these operations were conducted under the supervision of In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau Saud Gandapur. In one operation, an attempt to smuggle drugs was foiled and 24,000 grams of hashish were recovered, while the suspect was arrested.

In the second operation, acting on a tip-off, 400 dance pills were recovered from a person who was taken into custody. During the third operation, 2,000 grams of ice (crystal meth) were recovered.

The In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau stated that a zero-tolerance policy against drugs is being strictly implemented in the province and no one will be allowed to engage in the drug trade.

According to the Excise Department, a total of 28,000 grams of hashish, 400 dance pills and 2,000 grams of ice were recovered during the past 24 hours and the suspects were arrested. The department clarified that indiscriminate operations against drug dealers will continue and all possible measures will be taken to protect public health and safety.