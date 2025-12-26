Russians Attack Infrastructure Facility In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, stated this on Telegram.

"Today the enemy once again attacked our city. Damage to an infrastructure facility in Odesa has been recorded. As a result of a UAV strike, a fire broke out. Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing," the statement said.

According to available information, there were no casualties or injuries.

All relevant services are working at the scene. An inspection of the surrounding area is underway to assess damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Lysak also spoke about the situation along the coast. According to him, specialists from the Ukrainian Scientific Center of Marine Ecology are monitoring the condition of seawater and assessing environmental damage.

Enemy attacks Mykolaiv with drones, partial power outage reported

By decision of the city commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies, work is being carried out along the coast to localize and eliminate pollution. Power engineers are also working to restore electricity supply to residents' homes.

As Ukrinform reported, in the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, on the night of December 25, the Russian army attacked the Illichivsk Oil and Fat Plant.

Photo: State Emergency Service, illustrative