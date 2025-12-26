Citizens Commission On Human Rights Tennessee Hosts Premiere Of Groundbreaking New Documentary

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Earlier this month, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Tennessee proudly hosted a special Nashville premiere of the brand-new documentary Prescription for Violence: Psychiatry's Deadly Side Effects before a community audience eager to understand critical issues in mental health care better. The film, now available for public viewing, sheds light on the documented risks and profound human impact of psychiatric drugging.

Prescription for Violence presents a powerful exposé on the correlation between psychiatric drugs and serious adverse effects, including aggression, hostility, self-harm, and other violent outcomes linked to medications prescribed widely across the United States and around the world. Drawing on global data, expert testimony, and personal accounts, the documentary challenges viewers to think deeply about current practices and the broader implications for individuals, families, and communities.

The documentary is now available to watch online for free at , and everyone in the public is encouraged to view it and share it with friends and family.

Individuals who have experienced what they believe to be mental health abuse or harm - or who know someone impacted by dangerous psychiatric practices - are urged to visit the CCHR Tennessee website to reach out for support, report concerns, and learn more about the resources available.

About Citizens Commission on Human Rights Tennessee

CCHR Tennessee is the local chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a nonprofit mental health watchdog dedicated to exposing abuses in psychiatric care, promoting patient rights, and educating the public on human rights issues related to mental health. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, CCHR works to protect individuals and families from harm and to ensure dignity and justice within the field of mental health.