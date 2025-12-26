Three Killed In Knife Assault In Taiwan's Capital

Three people were killed and at least 11 others wounded in a knife attack in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, shocking the island, which is known for its low levels of violent crime.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that a suspect used a knife and smoke grenade to attack people in a busy Taipei commercial area, causing panic and injuries.

Authorities said the suspect later fell from a department store building and died. Police have not confirmed whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

The attacker was identified as Chang, a 28-year-old man, officials said, adding that no accomplices were being sought.

Investigators said the motive remains unknown and that security camera footage and witness statements are being reviewed.

Such attacks are rare in Taiwan, and the incident has drawn widespread public concern and condemnation across social media and news outlets.

Police said patrols have been increased in crowded areas as the investigation continues, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant.

