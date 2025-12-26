Helium Gas Cylinder Blast: K'taka Police Suspect Foul Play NIA Likely To Visit Mysuru Palace

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Dec 26 (IANS) The Karnataka Police suspect foul play in the helium balloon gas cylinder blast reported in front of the historic Mysuru Palace Police, with sources on Friday saying that a team from NIA is likely to visit the spot.

Sources said that sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are expected to arrive at the spot to conduct a comprehensive probe.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the blast, which occurred on Thursday, was not a routine or accidental explosion.

Saleem, who was selling helium balloons near the Jayamarthanda Gate in front of the Mysuru Palace, was killed on the spot. Police said the deceased, 40-year-old Saleem, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had come to Mysuru about 15 days ago and had been selling balloons around the palace for the past week. Local vendors told the police that they had never seen Saleem before.

According to investigators, Saleem was first spotted near the Varaha Gate of the palace around 8.30 p.m., where entry tickets are sold. He later moved to the Jayamarthanda Gate, which is usually overcrowded as it offers a frontal view of the palace. It was at this location that the helium gas cylinder exploded.

Police sources said that they had to struggle, as there were no clear details about Saleem's identity or background initially. It later emerged that he had been staying at the Sharif lodge in Lashkar Mohalla for the past 15 days. Investigators are probing how a balloon vendor could afford to stay at the lodge for such a duration.

Police are verifying all documents and details provided by Saleem to the lodge management. They have also gathered information suggesting that he was not alone and was seen in the company of several people during his stay in Mysuru.

Due to the intensity of the explosion, Saleem's body was blown to pieces in the blast. Lakshmi from Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, Manjula from Nanjangud, Shamina Shabil from Kolkata, and Kotresh from Ranebennur sustained serious injuries.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

The Palace Board had organised a 10-day 'Maagi Utsava' flower and fruit exhibition in view of the Christmas holidays and New Year celebrations, which began on Sunday. Musical programmes are being held every night as part of the event. The cylinder explosion occurred while a programme by the Vasuki Vaibhav troupe was in progress on Thursday night. Following the incident, the programme was stopped midway. Further investigation is underway.

Police sources revealed that they are not taking chances with the development as Mysuru is a tourist hub and a large number of tourists visit during the Christmas season and New Year celebrations.