Sharmila Tagore: Proud That Despite Having Coming From An Actors' Family Sara's Well-Behaved

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Sharmila Tagore has spoken about what she has learnt from her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and the veteran Bollywood actress said that she's proud that despite having coming from an actors' family she's so“well-behaved”.

Sharmila and Sara were speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast called“ALL ABOUT HER”. Soha asked a question to the grandmother-granddaughter duo about what they have learned from each other.

Sharmila replied:“I found her very spontaneous, very friendly without being very friendly but she was very welcoming and extremely witty... Like you know her lovely Instagram captions.”

To which Sara replied:“Limericks, badhi amma calls them.”

Sharmila said that Sara is too good with those and“it's all her”.

“The way she conducts herself. So professionally I have seen her in her film set and it is very nice. I am very proud and happy that despite having coming from an actor's family she's so down to earth and well-behaved,” she said.

Sharmila married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. They had three children: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. From 1991 to 2004, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh.

They have two children, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. His second marriage is to actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012 with whom he has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Talking about Sara, she was last seen in Metro... In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 anthology film Life in a... Metro. The film stars an ensemble cast consisting of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The narrative interweaves multiple contemporary love stories set in urban India, exploring themes of connection, loneliness, and emotional vulnerability in modern relationships. The title of the film has a thematic link to the song 'In Dino' from the previous film 'Life in a...Metro'.

She will next be seen in“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.