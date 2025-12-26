Crypto Market Remains In Extreme Fear For Two Weeks Straight

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Sentiment Remains in“Extreme Fear” as Crypto Prices Retreat

The crypto market continues to grapple with a prolonged period of investor apprehension, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remaining entrenched in“extreme fear” for the 14th consecutive day. The index fell three points to a score of 20 out of 100 on December 26, signaling a persistent lack of confidence among traders and investors. This ongoing phase of pessimism marks one of the longest streaks in the“extreme fear” zone since the index's inception in February 2018.

Market sentiment has progressively declined since early October, when renewed US-China tariff fears triggered a nearly $500 billion sell-off across the crypto landscape on October 10. The prevailing concerns around global trade tensions, coupled with macroeconomic uncertainties, have kept risk appetite subdued. Adding to the negative sentiment are cautious expectations around Federal Reserve monetary policy, which some analysts believe could pause rate cuts in the first quarter of 2026. Industry veteran Jeff Mei, COO of crypto exchange BTSE, warned that if the Fed maintains steady interest rates, Bitcoin could retreat to $70,000, from its current level of approximately $88,650, nearly 30% below its all-time high of $126,080 set on October 6.

Source: Crypto Fear & Greed Index

Despite the decline from its recent peak, the index's current reading is even lower than the levels observed during the collapse of FTX in November 2022, which devastated the industry's reputation and drove Bitcoin 's price down toward $16,000. The index considers market volatility, trading volume, social media sentiment, trends, and Bitcoin dominance to gauge overall trader psychology.

Crypto Search Volumes Drop Significantly

Analytical firm Alphractal reported a sharp decline in crypto-related search queries across platforms such as Google, Wikipedia, and internet forums. The data suggests that retail interest and engagement have waned considerably, with December 2025 marked by retail investors distancing themselves from the market amid ongoing volatility and disillusionment.

Industry Experts Attribute the Pullback to“Crypto-Native Retail”

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, pointed the finger at“crypto-native retail” investors for the recent market downturn. He explained that these participants, battered by the collapse of FTX, the memecoin craze, and unmet expectations during the altcoin season, are now sitting on the sidelines.“Crypto native retail is depressed; they've been beaten down multiple times and are choosing to stay out of the market for now,” Hougan said.

In contrast, traditional retail investors, often categorized as“TradFi retail,” are still active in the space, buoyed by consistent inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Hougan highlighted that U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $25 billion in flows this year, despite Bitcoin experiencing a 5% decline year-to-date, underscoring divergent retail behaviors between crypto-native and traditional investors.

As the industry navigates choppy waters, the prolonged fear and reduced interest reflect broader concerns over macroeconomic policies and the future trajectory of digital assets. Nevertheless, institutional inflows suggest a segment of the market remains optimistic about long-term prospects.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.