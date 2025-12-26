359Th Prakash Parv Of Guru Gobind Singh Patna Gurudwara Glows

Patna Sahib Gurudwara has been beautifully decorated ahead of the 359th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The historic shrine is illuminated with lights and flowers as devotees from across the country arrive to take part in prayers, processions and religious programmes marking the sacred occasion.

