Fire Breaks Out In Ranchi Residential Apartment Firefighters On Spot


2025-12-26 01:08:25
A fire broke out in a residential apartment in Ranchi on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after receiving information, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control. No immediate details on casualties or the extent of damage are available at the time of writing this report. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

