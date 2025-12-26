Dhurandhar Continues Strong Run, Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Big On Christmas Day - Check Here

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office this Christmas, drawing huge crowds across India. With strong ticket sales and rising collections, the spy thriller is solidifying its place as one of 2025's biggest hits.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its box office domination, earning an estimated ₹607.50 crore in India in its first 20 days. The spy thriller drew massive crowds over the holidays, and fans are eagerly watching its 21st-day collection to see the momentum continue.

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, Dhurandhar recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 49.71%. Morning shows saw 31.20% attendance, afternoon shows peaked at 62.48%, and evening screenings filled 55.44% of available seats.

According to KoiMoi, Dhurandhar sold 22.3K tickets on BookMyShow between 3 PM and 4 PM on Christmas Day, significantly higher than the previous day's 18.2K, showing the film's growing holiday momentum.

On its 21st day, Thursday, December 25, Dhurandhar sold 19.4K tickets every hour between 7 AM and 3 PM, averaging around 326 tickets per minute, highlighting the spy thriller's continued strong performance at the box office.

Amid Christmas celebrations, according to a Sacnilk report at 8 PM, Akshaye Khanna's film earned ₹22.38 Cr. Its total collection has now reached ₹629.88 Cr.