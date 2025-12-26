Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Agni Steels Announces Today's TMT Steel Rate Update - Supporting Transparent Pricing For Builders & Homeowners


2025-12-26 01:04:06
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India: Agni Steels, one of South India's leading TMT bar manufacturers, today announced the latest steel rate update as part of the company's commitment to pricing transparency and customer empowerment. The updated price helps builders, contractors, developers, and retail buyers plan their construction requirements with clarity.

As part of the announcement, Agni Steels' TMT bar price for today has been reviewed in alignment with raw material fluctuations, market demand, logistics costs, and international steel trends. The revised pricing reflects a customer-first approach while maintaining the brand's quality and manufacturing excellence.

Market Stability & Customer Support

The domestic steel market has remained responsive to global changes in iron ore prices, coal availability, and currency movements. Despite these variations, Agni Steels has prioritised fair pricing to support residential and commercial construction projects across India.

"Price transparency is not just a business practice; it's our responsibility," said (Spokesperson Name), (Designation), Agni Steels. "We want every homeowner, engineer, and contractor to feel confident in their purchase decisions. By announcing daily steel rates, we ensure trust and clarity in every transaction."

Today's Steel Rate - Agni TMT Bars

Product: Agni TMT Steel Bars

Grade Options: Fe 500 / Fe 550 / Fe 600

Category: TMT Rebars for Residential, Commercial & Infrastructure Construction

Rate Today: Contact us or visit website for current pricing

(Note: Steel prices are subject to daily market variations. Buyers are advised to confirm the final price before ordering.)

Why Builders Prefer Agni TMT Steel

BIS & ISO certified quality

High tensile strength & flexibility

Earthquake & corrosion resistant

Manufactured using modern rolling technology

Proven performance across coastal, urban & seismic zones

Easy Access to Price Updates

Agni Steels encourages customers to check the updated daily rate through:
Customer Support Helpline
Official Website:

WhatsApp / SMS Alerts
Authorized Dealers & Distributors Network

About Agni Steels

Founded in 1989, Agni Steels has grown to become a trusted name in South India's steel industry. With state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, advanced quality control, and a strong dealer network, the company delivers high-performance TMT steel bars for homes, industries, and national infrastructure development.

Company:-Agni Steels

User:- Agni Steels

Email:[email protected]

Phone:-7339291555

Url:-


