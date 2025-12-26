'Hindutva, Patriotism Of BJP And CM Fadnavis Is Hypocrisy': Shiv Sena(UBT) In Saamana

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Friday criticised the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that their version of Hindutva and patriotism was hypocrisy.

Referring to Fadnavis' statement after the formal announcement of alliance between the Thackeray cousins that the BJP does not wear the saffron shawl merely for votes, the Thackeray camp termed it as“the pinnacle of double standards". It further claimed that the BJP's Hindutva is a "sham".

The Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', said that during the riots following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, only the Shiv Sena protected Hindus in Mumbai and Maharashtra. While numerous Shiv Sainiks sacrificed their lives, the BJP did not suffer even a scratch in this great battle for Hindutva.

According to the editorial, Fadnavis claimed that the BJP's Hindutva is not just a method of worship but a way of life. However, the editorial said that Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have always maintained what Fadnavis is saying now, as they have rejected the Hindutva that is limited to "rituals and bellringing".

The editorial questioned the "New-Hindutvavadis", while referring to the BJP supporters, saying that "they have created national tension and claimed lives over people's eating habits".

“After the demolition of Babri Masjid, the BJP was paralysed by fear and drenched in sweat. The then BJP Vice-President, Sundar Singh Bhandari, hurriedly issued a statement distancing the party from the act, calling it an 'unfortunate incident' and suggesting it was likely the work of the Shiv Sena. The BJP was 'terrified' at the time and would never have been able to recover if the Shiv Sena had not been by its side,” said the Thackeray camp.

Stepping up the attack against the BJP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said that despite being in a "Hindutva state", Hindus lack jobs and food, with 80 crore people still dependent on the government's free 10kg ration, adding that it clearly shows the economic failures.“What is the use of such Hindutva where rapists like Asaram, Ram Rahim, and Kuldeep Sengar are released, while a "staunch patriot" like Sonam Wangchuk is sent to jail?” it asked.

The editorial has questioned the utility of the BJP's brand of Hindutva, which it claimed is built on spreading hatred against Muslims and Christians to instil fear in Hindus.