Border Guards Repel Russian Combined Assault In Toretsk Sector
"Before holidays, the Phoenix unit stopped another combined enemy assault, destroying several pieces of heavy armored equipment, including a tank, as well as a motorcycle column of Russian troops," the Border Guard Service said.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces show how General Cherry AIR interceptor destroys Russian drones
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Kharkiv region the Strix reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems unit of the 4th Border Guard Detachment thwarted a covert attempt by Russian invaders to cross the border via the Lozova River.
