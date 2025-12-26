Most Reliable BMW Models Revealed

The TopSpeed portal has compiled a ranking of the 10 most reliable BMW models, Azernews reports.

Topping the list is the BMW 5-Series in the E12 body, produced from 1973 to 1981, widely praised for its durability and classic design.

In second place is the BMW 5-Series E28, manufactured between 1982 and 1985, known for its robust engineering and timeless appeal.

Closing the top three is the BMW 3-Series E30, produced from 1988 to 1991, a model that has become a favorite among car enthusiasts for its combination of reliability and driving pleasure.

The list also highlights other highly reliable BMW models, including the 1994 BMW 3-Series, 1999 BMW 3-Series (E46), 2003 BMW Z4 (E85), 2008 BMW 1 Series (128i), 2016 BMW 3-Series (F30), 2016 BMW X5 (F15), and the 2020 BMW 3-Series (G20).

Interestingly, many of these models have gained legendary status not only for their reliability but also for their collectibility, with older models like the E30 and E12 fetching high prices among collectors and car enthusiasts today.