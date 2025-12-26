Saudi Arabia's Six Flags Qiddiya To Open On Dec 31

Dhaka: Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya City megaproject is“shaping the future of entire sectors,” its managing director said, days ahead of the official opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City on Dec. 31.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdullah Al-Dawood said the entertainment destination had reached a major milestone, with Six Flags Qiddiya City now complete and the Aquaarabia waterpark more than 95% finished.

“With doors set to open in nine days, this milestone is only the beginning,” Al-Dawood said, adding that Qiddiya's ambition extends beyond a single project.

“What we are doing today goes beyond simply developing a project. It is about building a city and shaping the future of entire sectors.”

He said the Kingdom aimed to become one of the world's leading destinations for entertainment, sports, culture and tourism.

Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari highlighted Saudi Arabia's broader transformation, linking it to the symbolic opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City.“We, in Saudi Arabia, do not start where others end; we start where others dream,” he said.

Qiddiya executives hosted members of the media on a tour of the site, where mountainous terrain opens onto views of rollercoasters under construction.

Cranes and construction crews were visible across the development as work continued on several high-profile projects, including Aquaarabia and desert golf courses.

The theme park will be the first Six Flags to open outside North America and is a flagship project of Qiddiya Investment Co., a central pillar of Saudi Arabia's push to diversify its economy and expand its entertainment and tourism sectors.

