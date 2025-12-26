Veer Baal Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Attend The National Event At Bharat Mandapam Today - What's On Agenda?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' today, 26 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

'Veer Baal Diwas ' is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades, PM Modi said in a post on X.

“We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations,” he wrote.

What is 'Veer Baal Diwas'?

'Veer Baal Diwas' is observed to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades – Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji – the young sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Their martyrdom, at a tender age, remains one of the most poignant chapters in India's history, symbolising unwavering courage in the face of tyranny.

The annual observance was first announced by PM Modi during the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in January 2022. Prime Minister Modi had then announced that 26 December would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas.

Events on Veer Baal Diwas

To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Union Government is this year organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and valour of the young heroes of India's history, a government statement said.

The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others. These will be conducted in schools, Child Care Institutions, Anganwadi centres, and other educational platforms, as well as through online activities on the MyGov and MyBharat portals.

Awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme at Bharat Mandapam today.