Christmas Vandalism: 4 Held For Damaging St. Mary's School In Assam

Four Arrested for Vandalism

Assam Police have arrested four miscreants involved in vandalism at St. Mary's English School in Nalbari, Assam, on the occasion of Christmas. According to the Police, the incident took place on Wednesday when the miscreants entered the premises of the school, damaging the outer decorations, street lights, plant pots, and other articles, as well as setting some things on fire. The Police have registered a case against the accused at the Belsor police station. The perpetrators damaged school property solely to disrupt the Christmas celebrations.

Congress Blames 'Politics of Hatred'

Soon after the incident, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemned the actions of the miscreants. Gogoi, in a strongly worded statement, alleged that such incidents were a result of the "politics of hatred" being spread across the state by the BJP government. He appealed to the people of Assam not to fall prey to what he described as "provocative acts by vested interests". "This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework. It is yet another manifestation of the ruling party's continuous attempts to divide society," Gogoi said.

Nationwide Christmas Celebrations

Meanwhile, Christmas was celebrated across the nation with great enthusiasm and festive fervour. From candle lighting to singing Christmas carols, the festival was welcomed with love and brotherhood, the very spirit of the festival of joy. Cities across the nation radiated festive spirit. Streets and homes had been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as the joy of Christmas swept across India. In Kolkata's Park Street, people gathered in large numbers to celebrate the festival as the city was adorned in Christmas charm. A crowd was seen in Lucknow's Hazratganj and at Jammu's St Mary's Garrison Church to dwell in the festivities. Manali's Mall Road gave space for singing and dancing so people could enjoy the occasion with their loved ones. The market storefronts had been transformed into festive wonderlands, with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, sparkling stars, wreaths, and decorated Christmas trees gracing the streets. The festive season has brought a sense of shared joy and excitement to communities across the country. Christmas, celebrated every year on December 25th, is a time for joy, compassion, and togetherness. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and brings forth messages of peace, love, and harmony. Families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season.

