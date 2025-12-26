Apne To Mary Kom Must-Watch Inspiring Bollywood Movies Based On Boxing

Several remarkable Bollywood films have been made on boxing, beautifully capturing not just the sport but also the emotional struggles, perseverance, and personal journeys of the players. Movies like Mary Kom, Mukkabaaz, Saala Khadoos, Apne, and Boxer stand out for their powerful storytelling and impactful performances.

1. Mary Kom (2014)

Directed by Omung Kumar and starring Priyanka Chopra, this film is based on the life of the famous Indian boxer Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra received immense praise for her excellent acting. The film was a huge box office success and also received critical acclaim. It was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome

2. Mukkabaaz (2017)

Anurag Kashyap has made unconventional films (Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur). Directed by him, this film features lead hero Vineet Kumar Singh as an honest boxer from a lower caste in Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a girl. Ultimately, he has to fight the system for his love and rights.

3. Saala Khadoos (2016)

This film is based on a former boxer who later becomes a boxing coach (R. Madhavan). He prepares a fisherman's daughter for boxing and turns her into a boxer. Madhavan looked perfect in his role. The film received much praise for its screenplay and the acting of the lead artists.

4. Apne (2007)

In real life, Dharmendra is the father of Sunny and Bobby Deol, and the movie Apne pictured this same relationship between the three. A father makes his sons boxers just like himself. This movie was directed by the Deol family's favorite director, Anil Sharma. The film was based on Clint Eastwood's Academy Award-winning film 'Million Dollar Baby'. 'Apne' proved to be a blockbuster hit.

5. Boxer (1984)

Released in 1984, this film starred Mithun Chakraborty as the lead hero. It was directed by Raj N. Sippy. The film was the story of a thief becoming a boxer, who challenges a professional and boxing champion (Sharad Saxena) in the ring.