'Special Fan, Lights For Warmth': Kerala Man's Cannabis Farm Inside Home Busted

The City Shadow Police arrested a man who was growing cannabis with special arrangements inside his house in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested individual is Dhanush, a native of Valiyathura. Dhanush was growing cannabis in a room with special setups. He had even arranged a special fan to provide the necessary air for the cannabis plants.

Dhanush is an accused in an MDMA case.

Cannabis Seizure in Tirur

Meanwhile, in a joint inspection conducted by the Tirur Excise Range party and the RPF, 12.5 kgs of cannabis were seized at the railway station. The cannabis, stored in two bags, was found during a special inspection as part of a special drive for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

An investigation has been launched to find the accused.

The cannabis was discovered during an inspection led by Tirur Range Excise Inspector Karthikeyan P and RPF Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar.