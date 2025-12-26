Karan Tacker Recalls Scene In 'Bhay' That Made Him Confront Mortality

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker has opened up about the emotional weight of filming a scene in the series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery that left a lasting impact on him, pushing him to explore feelings he had never accessed before.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets of the show. The first picture had him showcasing realistic injury marks and stitched wounds. In the second and third images Karan is lying on a medical gurney, photographed from above. He is bare-chested flaunting prosthetics injury marks across his upper torso.

Sharing a still from the sequence, the actor reflected on how the moment forced him to imagine a life cut short and the people one leaves behind.

He wrote in the caption:“This scene introduced me to an emotion I didn't know how to access.

Imagining a life cut short, and the people you leave behind, it just stays with you.”

According to Karan, the experience stayed with him long after the cameras stopped rolling, offering an unsettling yet deeply profound perspective on death.

“It offered me a new, unsettling, yet profound perspective on death. Also want to thank @makeup_shashankd for the prosthetics, it just make the experience feel very close to reality

#Bhay,” he concluded the post.

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery is a paranormal television series directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Arshad Syed. It also stars Kalki Koechlin. It tells the story of the real-life mysterious death of Gaurav Tiwari, India's first certified paranormal investigator, blending supernatural investigations with a skeptical journalist's search for truth, exploring themes of belief, reality, and the unknown.

Talking about the 39-year-old actor, Karan is best known for his portrayal of Viren Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Farooq Ali in Special OPS and Amit Lodha IPS in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.