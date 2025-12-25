Minimum Temperature Rises Above Zero In J&K's Srinagar Cold Wave Grips Gulmarg, Pahalgam

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) The minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city rose above the freezing point, while at Gulmarg ski resort and Pahalgam hill station it remained below the freezing point on Friday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said,“Seasonal precipitation (October 1- December 25) remained -44 per cent (Kashmir Division) departure from normal, which is a deficit and -9 per cent (Jammu Division), which is normal. A spell of light snow (higher reaches) and light rain at scattered to many places of J&K during December 31 to January 1 and improvement thereafter.”

Srinagar city had 0.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 4.5 and Pahalgam minus 1.6 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 10 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.5, Batote 6.1, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 2.6 degrees as the minimum temperature.

The maximum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 4 in Gulmarg and 9 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam on Thursday. This indicates that the gap between the maximum and the minimum temperature is narrowing, a typical phenomenon during the 40-day-long 'Chillai Kalan' that started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

During this period of extreme winter cold, most water bodies in the Valley freeze either partially or completely, making navigation difficult in rivers and lakes. People have to cover themselves in multiple layers of woollen clothes to save themselves from catching a cold.

For this reason, the tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran' is the most sought-after winter dress for men, women and children in Kashmir.

Most Kashmiris hold an earthen pot filled with live charcoal woven in a beautifully crafted willow wicker basket under the Pheran. This is called the 'Kangri' and has become a part of Kashmir's culture for centuries.

New Year's Eve revellers have arrived in good numbers in Gulmarg, Srinagar and Pahalgam, while hoteliers and tour and travel operators suggest bookings are still increasing.

The Kashmir tourism industry has suffered majorly due to the terrorist attack of April 22, in which 25 tourists and one local pony owner were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

Tourist arrivals around the year-end indicate that 2026 will be a better and prosperous year for those depending on this industry for their livelihood.