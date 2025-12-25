Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stellar Wave Analysis 24 December 2025


2025-12-25 11:23:57
Stellar: ⬇️ Sell

– Stellar reversed from pivotal resistance level 0.2200

– Likely to fall to support level 0.2000

Stellar cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 0.2200 (former monthly low from November, as can be seen from the daily Stellar chart below).

The resistance zone near the resistance level 0.2200 was strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

Given the strong multi-month downtrend, Stellar cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next round support level 0.2000 (low of the previous wave B).

FxPro

