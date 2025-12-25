Tron Wave Analysis 24 December 2025
Tron: ⬇️ Sell
– Tron reversed from resistance zone
– Likely to fall to support level 0.2700
Tron cryptocurrency earlier reversed from resistance zone between the resistance level 0.2865 (top of the previous minor correction 2 from the start of December, as can be seen from the daily Tron chart below).
The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.2865 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Dark Cloud Cover – which started the active impulse wave iii.-p
Given the clear daily downtrend, Tron cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next key support level 0.2700 (which stopped earlier waves 1 and i).
