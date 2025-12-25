Bitcoin Cash Wave Analysis 19 December 2025
Bitcoin Cash: ⬆️ Buy
– Bitcoin Cash broke resistance area
– Likely to rise to resistance level 650.00
Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the round resistance level 600.00 (which stopped earlier waves B and 1) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from October.
The breakout of the resistance area accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).-p
Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 650.00 (former multi-month high from September, which stopped earlier wave (1)).
