UAE Jobs: Why More Employees Are 'Job-Hugging' Instead Of Quitting

A trend known as“job hugging” is currently affecting both employees and recruiters, according to HR experts and workplace leaders. The trend refers to employees choosing to stay in their current roles, even when they feel disengaged, underpaid, or ready for change.

As the term suggests, workers are effectively“hugging” their jobs, holding on tightly for security rather than letting go and risking uncertainty in a volatile market.

While the term has gained traction globally, recent research suggests the behaviour is becoming more entrenched. Monster's 2025 Job Hugging Report found that 75 per cent of US employees plan to stay in their current roles through 2027, with nearly half saying fear and economic uncertainty are the main reasons for staying put. Similar patterns are emerging in the UAE.

Growing discomfort in role

Meera (name changed on request) is approaching her fourth year at the same company, despite actively wanting to leave. For nearly a year, she applied for roles at other organisations, attending as many interviews as she could manage. Recently, she stopped, not because her desire to leave disappeared, but because the process itself became exhausting.

“I would rather stay where I am, even if it's uncomfortable, than be uncertain and risk it all,” she said.“It's the uncertainty that scares me.”

For Meera, the desire to move was not driven solely by ambition or progression, but by growing discomfort in her current role. Yet despite multiple interviews, none of the opportunities felt right.“Either the pay wasn't suitable, the organisation didn't match my experience, or it wasn't the direction I wanted,” she said.

'Market feels hostile'

Meera's experience reflects a broader shift in how employees are weighing risk, stability, and career growth. Sara Yahia, a global HR leader and cultural commentator, said job hugging is not about laziness or a lack of ambition, but a rational response to a more hostile job market.

“Fear plays a role, but so does responsibility. These things don't cancel each other out; they stack,” she said.“The definition of success has quietly shifted from climbing fast to surviving smart.”

She pointed to research showing that nearly half of workers are staying put explicitly because of economic uncertainty, with many planning to remain in their current roles for years.“High performers are staying not because they're comfortable, but because the market feels hostile,” she said.

According to Yahia, ambition has not disappeared; it has simply changed.“Ambition now includes paying rent, maintaining healthcare, and avoiding a six-month or longer job search,” she said, adding that quitting also comes with risks, including losing severance, benefits, and negotiating leverage.

Workplace trust, wellbeing

Job-hugging, Yahia added, also exposes a deeper truth about workplace trust.“A job is not a family. It's a service exchanged for a salary,” she said.“When organisations expect loyalty during uncertainty but respond with silence, layoffs, or constant restructuring, employees adjust their emotional investment accordingly.”

From a well-being perspective, staying in a role that no longer feels aligned can take a toll.“Purpose doesn't disappear overnight. It fades,” Yahia said, noting that many employees remain productive on paper while feeling emotionally numb and disengaged.

Global economic uncertainty

On the recruitment side, the trend is clearly visible in the UAE market. CEO TalentOne - a Pure Health Subsidiary, said professionals are increasingly choosing stability over movement, even when open to new opportunities.

“This shift is very noticeable,” he said.“Decision-making cycles have become longer, and candidates are far more cautious. This is not a lack of ambition, but a strategic pause.”

He said global uncertainty, rising living costs, and residency status all play a role, although the UAE remains one of the fastest-growing and most stable markets globally.“Job-hugging here is less about fear of the local market and more about global economic uncertainty versus strong local growth,” he said.

As a result, hiring dynamics have changed.“We are seeing more candidates withdrawing late in the process, declining offers after verbal acceptance, or requesting extended decision timelines,” Al Jabbarin said.

For employers, he warned that job-hugging can create a false sense of stability.“Just because employees are staying does not mean they are fully engaged,” he said.“Many are quietly disengaged, waiting for the right moment to leave.”