Beyond Boundaries: How Street Cricket Unites Asian Communities In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) On any given Friday morning in Qatar, long before shopping malls stir to life and cafes begin to fill, open grounds, sandy parks, and even vacant car parks across the country echo with familiar sounds - the crack of the bat hitting the ball, shouts of“How's that?”, bursts of laughter, and friendly arguments over wickets in Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Bangla.

What unfolds in these makeshift pitches is far more than a weekend pastime. It is a powerful ritual of belonging, nostalgia, and unity that binds Qatar's Asian expatriate community.

Asian nationals make up over half of Qatar's population. For many, life in Qatar is shaped by long working hours, limited social spaces, and the physical distance from families left behind.

Cricket, however, has emerged as a shared language that cuts across nationalities, professions, and income groups - turning empty patches of land into vibrant hubs of connection.

Hours of happiness

Every weekend and on public holidays, hundreds of Asian men, mainly from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, step out of their air-conditioned accommodations in pursuit of what they fondly call“hours of happiness.”

“I work as a site supervisor and my weekdays are extremely hectic,” says Rahul Raj, an Indian expat who has lived in Doha for 11 years.“But once I step onto the field on Friday, all the stress disappears. For those few hours, I feel like I am back in my school days, playing cricket with my friends.”

For Mohammad Arif, a Pakistani driver, cricket is his only weekly escape.“We work long hours. Sometimes you don't even realise how much pressure you are carrying. But cricket refreshes your mind. You forget your worries, you laugh, you argue about runs - it makes you feel alive.”

“Cricket here is more than a game - it's how we build our community,” says Rohan Fernando, a Sri Lankan expat.“Playing alongside people from different nationalities, we learn teamwork and trust. No matter where we come from, on the field we are all equals. It's a space where friendships flourish and everyone feels included.”

blade-->

To adapt to hard surfaces, players opt for tennis balls instead of standard cricket balls. Photo: Shiraz Sithara.

Beyond borders

One of the most remarkable aspects of Qatar's street cricket culture is its ability to bring together players of different nationalities - often on the same team.

“Back home, India and Pakistan are always seen as rivals,” says Shiju Thomas, an Indian electrician.“There were even recent conflicts and war-like situations. But here, we play in the same team. We trust each other with the ball, share food and water, and cheer for each other's wickets. Cricket teaches us that unity is stronger than politics. On this field, we are not divided by passports - we are one team.”

Fahad Rahman, a Bangladeshi warehouse worker, adds:“Politics stays outside the ground. Once we wear the same jersey, there is no India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh - only teammates.”

Players say these mixed-nationality teams have fostered friendships that extend beyond cricket, helping newcomers settle in Qatar and offering emotional support during challenging times.

What began as casual knockabout matches has steadily evolved into an organised sporting movement. Today, Qatar hosts several structured informal cricket leagues, many lasting months and offering prize money, uniforms, league tables, and official fixtures.

“We started with eight teams and handwritten scorebooks,” recalls Imran Shah, organiser of a community league in Industrial Area.“Now we have over 40 teams, online scorecards, sponsors, and proper jerseys. The demand keeps growing every year.”Technology has further fuelled this growth. Apps such as CricClubs, which track player statistics, match results, and league rankings, have seen a surge in downloads in Qatar, with company figures showing that the country now hosts more registered players than even some neighbouring GCC nations.

Retailers selling cricket equipment and customised jerseys confirm that the game has created a growing micro-economy.

“Earlier, we used to sell maybe a few bats and balls a month,” says Shanavas Ali, who runs a sports accessories shop in Doha.“Now, teams come asking for customised jerseys, bulk tennis balls, gloves, and kits. Business has increased significantly.”

More than a match

Health and wellness experts believe the impact of this cricket culture goes far beyond recreation.

blade-->

For some players, it's the same childhood friends they played with back home. They reunite in Qatar to form teams, continuing their shared love of the game and strengthening old bonds.

“Team sports like cricket significantly improve cardiovascular fitness and help manage stress, anxiety, and loneliness,” says Dr. Salma Farooq, a Doha-based wellness specialist.“For expatriates who live away from families and social circles, such gatherings are emotionally therapeutic. They provide a sense of belonging and social security.”

As players pack up their kits and leave dusty grounds, what remains is more than the memory of runs scored and wickets taken. It is a reaffirmation of friendship, unity, and emotional survival.

In a country that hosts one of the world's most diverse expatriate populations, cricket has quietly become a unifying force - proving that sometimes, all it takes is a bat, a ball, and a patch of sand to make a foreign land feel like home.