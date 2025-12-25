MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan Announces the Winners of the Japan Generative AI Award 2025

TOKYO, Dec 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan, in collaboration with Nikkei Business, an economic media outlet published and operated by Nikkei BP, today announced the winners of the Japan Generative AI Award 2025, which recognize outstanding examples of Generative AI applications, including the Grand Prix and other awards. This is the second year the awards have been held. A judging committee composed of experts in the generative AI field conducted a rigorous review process, resulting in eight awards being presented, including the Grand Prix.

The project names, organizations, and summaries for the one Grand Prix winner, two Special Award winners, and five Excellence Award winners are as follows.

One Grand Prix Winner for Japan Generative AI Award 2025

Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter - Pioneering New Entertainment Experiences and the Future of Creation with Generative AI, COLOPL, Inc.

COLOPL, Inc. has released the game“Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter,” which places generative AI at the core of the gaming experience. Despite concerns that use of generative AI in entertainment is still controversial, they developed their proprietary AI“AI Kaneko” in collaboration with famous creator Mr. Kazuma Kaneko. This enables an experience where unique Kaneko-style cards are generated based on user actions, surpassing 1.6 million cards generated in the first two months after release. This pioneers a new genre,“Generative Games,” which explores the potential of generative AI in entertainment.

Two Special Award Winners for Japan Generative AI Award 2025

New Paradigms in Disability Employment: Pioneering Solutions with Generative AI and In-House BPO, SHIFT Inc.

At SHIFT Inc., the Generative AI team and the Disability Employment team have collaborated to enhance the quality of work through generative AI utilization. Guided by the concept of“making AI work alongside people,” they thoroughly decomposed tasks and categorized AI-applicable operations, promoting usage tailored to individual aptitudes. This resulted in a 1.7-fold increase in productivity. Furthermore, AI enabled members to take on tasks previously considered difficult, fostering positive changes in work practices.

Utilization of AI Agents Led by Operational Frontlines in Global Logistics, Shippio, Inc.

Shippio, Inc., a company driving trade digitalization, is tackling operational transformation in the trade industry - where many analog processes remain - by leveraging AI agents. Through its“Multi-Layer AI Agent Concept,” where a command-and-control AI and specialized AI collaborate, it has successfully automated 70-90% of routine tasks while ensuring reliability. This is achieved through human-AI collaboration, even for high-difficulty tasks requiring veteran expertise. By realizing efficiency through practical implementation, Shippio, Inc. aims to extend these results across the entire industry.

Five Excellence Award Winners for Japan Generative AI Award 2025

Ututor: An Educational Partner That Cultivates Creativity Where AI Generates Questions, Not Answers, Digital Hollywood Co., Ltd.

Digital Hollywood Co., Ltd. has partnered with neoAI Inc. to introduce“Ututor,” a generative AI for creative learning. It automates the analysis, evaluation, and improvement suggestions for creative work, providing high-quality feedback anytime. Beyond just the work at hand, it illuminates future choices, accompanying students as they chart their own unique paths. This aims to streamline skill acquisition and enhance educational services.

Evolving“Multi-Generative AI Platform” for Agile Government Services, Machida City Office, Tokyo

To keep pace with dramatically evolving generative AI and enable rapid service deployment, they introduced the“AI Navigator” multi-generative AI platform, which facilitates agile service development. By fully leveraging this innovative platform and making administrative services agile with a focus on user interface, they aim to create new user experiences and make generative AI usage commonplace.

Tackling Business Succession with Generative AI: Paving the Way for the Future of Small and Medium-Sized Manufacturing in Japan, Nakahara Works Co., Ltd.

Nakahara Works Co., Ltd., a precision parts maker in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, is advancing an initiative to visualize and analyze the company's true value - previously difficult to grasp during business succession - using data from its proprietary manufacturing management system“Kako-ya Ken-chan” and TRANSREE, Inc.'s generative AI tool“DataTranslator.” This effort has yielded results: creating time for technical succession through operational efficiency improvements and a renewed recognition of the company's technological value. Nakahara Works Co., Ltd.'s efforts will further expand the circle of small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in Japan.

Generative AI-Powered Medication Guidance and Medication History Generation Support Service for Pharmacists - Utilizing Generative AI in the Next-Generation Communication Service“AnyCOMPASS”, Mitsubishi Electric Digital Innovation Corporation

Against the backdrop of a declining birthrate and aging population, community pharmacies face the challenge of balancing pharmacist efficiency with improved patient services. Mitsubishi Electric Digital Innovation Corporation has developed a service utilizing generative AI in collaboration with mediLab Inc., a healthcare AI venture originating from the University of Tokyo. With safety considerations and measures to prevent hallucinations, they have realized a service where generative AI supports pharmacists in medication counseling and creating medication histories, has received high praise from users. They plan to continue actively utilizing generative AI to contribute to solving societal challenges.

Fundamental Business Innovation Through AI-Based Process Reengineering, NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is driving company-wide operational innovation by rebuilding complex business processes using AI. It has achieved faster decision-making through its“Management Cockpit × AI” system and automated inquiry operations using AI. Underpinning this is a proprietary platform enabling employees to rapidly develop AI with specialized knowledge. This initiative has yielded results such as a 96.7% reduction in decision-making cycles. Going forward, they plan to leverage the know-how gained from internal implementation to contribute to AI deployment across society.

Overview of the Japan Generative AI Award 2025

Judging Criteria: Problem setting, Implementation, Impact, Governance, Potential for the future.

Head of the Judging Committee: Hiroaki Miyata, Representative Director, The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan / Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Keio University

Jury members:







Akiko Murakami, Director, Japan AI Safety Institute



Kan Suzuki, Professor, Graduate School of Public Policy, The University of Tokyo / Professor, Graduate School of Policy and Media Studies, Keio University, and Specially Appointed Professor, Faculty of Policy Management, Keio University



Mizuki Oka, Researcher, Center for Innovation, Chiba Institute of Technology / Representative Director, ConnectSphere Inc.



Emi Tamaki, Professor, Faculty of Engineering, University of the Ryukyus / Representative Director, H2L Inc. / Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo



Masahiro Sato, Professor and Assistant to the President, Digital Hollywood University



Akihiko Kono, Executive Officer, Vice President, CIO, and Managing Director, IT & Digital Promotion Division, Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd.



Joji Noritake, President and Representative Director, Baycurrent Consulting Inc.



Keisuke Kuniyoshi, General Manager, Data Solutions Department, Benesse Corporation.



Eri Shirai, Executive Officer, Members Co., Ltd. / President, Member's Data Adventure Company



Shigeru Urushibara, Chairman of the Board, ULS Consulting, Inc.



Tomio Kikyoubara, Fellow, Nikkei BP Research Institute



Toshiyuki Sugiyama, Chief Consultant, Senior Researcher, Nikkei BP Research Institute



Takahiro Kikuchi, Senior Researcher, Nikkei BP Research Institute Takeshi Matsui, Publisher of Nikkei Business

Organized by The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

Co-sponsored by Nikkei Business

Supported by Nikkei BP Research Institute

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Digital Agency, Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan Institute of Information Technology, Japan Deep Learning Association

About Nikkei BP

Company name: Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

Date of establishment: April 5, 1969

Representative: Tetsuya Iguchi, President and CEO

Address: 4-3-12 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

URL:

About The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan was established in 2024 with the aim of promoting the use of Generative AI through industry-academia collaboration, developing rules and guidelines, making recommendations, and more, and enhancing Japan's industrial competitiveness. The representative director is Professor Hiroaki Miyata of the Faculty of Medicine at Keio University, and 18 experts from academia and cutting-edge companies have been appointed as directors and advisors, with 80 companies as members as of November 2025.

Organization name: General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

Date of registration: January 9, 2024

Representative director: Hiroaki Miyata

Address: 1-34 Ochiai, Tama City, Tokyo

URL:

Contact

For inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact the Generative AI Japan Secretariat ( ... )

