Who Was Shivank Avasthi? 20-Year-Old Indian Doctoral Student Shot Dead Near Canada's Toronto University
The shooting incident happened near the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road. Shivank Avasthi was pronounced dead at the scene when the paramedics arrived. He died due to the fatal gunshot wound.
A student of University of Toronto Scarborough, Shivank Avasthi was in the third year. The death of Shivank Avasthi, a life sciences student, marks 41st homicide incident in Canada this year. The search for the absconding shooter is ongoing. The gunman opened fire in broad daylight and fled the scene soon after.
The Indian Embassy in Toronto announced the tragic news of Shivank Avasthi's death through a post on X. The Consulate General of India said,“We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus."
The post added, "The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities.”
