MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 25, 2025 7:56 am - AVTODOM presented the HONGQI HQ9 at the grand opening of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership

The grand opening of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership took place on December 4, 2025. The presentation of the new HONGQI HQ9 model also took place at the same time. Guests enjoyed the brand's new showroom and participated in a rich entertainment program.

The event included a themed master class on creating a custom car perfume, gift raffles and a buffet with exquisite treats accompanied by live music. Participants of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok opening ceremony praised the HONGQI brand's approach to combining innovation, comfort and aesthetics.

The opening ceremony of the new dealership concluded with the presentation of the HONGQI HQ9, a modern minivan focused on high levels of comfort, technology and owner status. The vehicle features a spacious, transformable interior, extensive customization options, advanced safety systems and thoughtful ergonomics. The HONGQI HQ9 attracts attention with its interior design, premium materials and features. This makes it suitable for both business and family travel.

Guests of the event were the first to appreciate the new dealership HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok. It features a spacious showroom, a modern service center and comfortable waiting areas. AVTODOM Group guarantees customers a personalized approach at every stage of service from purchase to vehicle ownership.

Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented: "We are pleased to officially unveil the new HONGQI HQ9 model at the official opening of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership. This event was an opportunity to introduce guests to the HONGQI philosophy, showcase the brand's technological capabilities and emphasize our commitment to developing premium customer service."



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

80 dealer contracts with car manufacturers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect in the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AutoSpets-enter Group of Companies as of 01.08.2025. In addition, the companies have 8 active service contracts for car maintenance.