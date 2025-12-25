NHB Launches Cluster Development Programme (CDP) To Boost Multi-Commodity High Value Clusters Across

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 25, 2025 7:56 am - Subsidy for NHB CDP strengthens farm-to-market value chains through integrated cluster-based support covering production, post-harvest infrastructure, logistics, marketing, and technology adoption in horticulture.

Nagpur, India - 25 December 2025

The National Horticulture Board (NHB), under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, is implementing the Cluster Development Programme (CDP): Multi-Commodity High Value Clusters, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India's horticulture value chains through comprehensive, cluster-based interventions.

The Subsidy for NHB CDP focuses on improving productivity, post-harvest efficiency, market access, and value addition by supporting all stakeholders involved in the horticulture ecosystem, including farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), agribusinesses, processors, exporters, logistics providers, and retailers.

Integrated Focus Areas Under NHB CDP:

The programme adopts an end-to-end approach by addressing three critical verticals:

Pre-production & Production:

Support includes quality planting material, micro-irrigation, farm mechanisation, Integrated Nutrient & Pest Management (INM/IPM), adoption of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and advanced technologies such as precision farming, drones, and on-farm weather stations.

Post-harvest Management & Value Addition:

The subsidy supports creation and modernisation of aggregation centres, pack houses, cold storage (including controlled atmosphere storage), ripening chambers, processing units, innovative packaging solutions, and training on post-harvest practices.

Logistics, Marketing & Branding:

Interventions focus on market linkages, export facilitation, multimodal logistics infrastructure, digital traceability systems, e-commerce integration, branding initiatives, and participation in domestic and international trade platforms.

Pattern of Assistance: Subsidy for NHB CDP:

.Implementing Agency (IA) Support:

Financial assistance up to 25% of the Farm Gate Value (FGV) of the identified crops

Credit-linked assistance disbursed in three instalments through a Trust & Retention Account (TRA)

Additional incentives for timely completion and adoption of innovative or digital components

.Farmer-Level Support:

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through the CDP Suraksha Portal

Tapered subsidy on inputs such as seeds and planting material

Assistance provided over and above IA support without credit linkage

The project cost is evaluated based on the lower of bank-approved project cost (excluding land) or government-notified cost norms.

Eligibility & Cost Norms:

Only post-approval expenditures are eligible under the scheme. Assistance follows NHB CDP cost norms, or in their absence, norms prescribed under MIDH, MoFPI, APEDA, and other Government of India schemes. Support is limited strictly to new equipment and infrastructure.

Driving Scalable Growth in Horticulture Clusters:

The Subsidy for NHB CDP is expected to significantly enhance farmer incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, promote agri-exports, and encourage adoption of modern agricultural technologies. By enabling coordinated development at the cluster level, the programme aims to create sustainable, market-oriented horticulture ecosystems across India.

About the Scheme

The Cluster Development Programme (CDP) is a flagship NHB initiative designed to promote holistic growth of horticulture clusters by integrating production, infrastructure, logistics, and marketing interventions under a single framework.

About Finraja Consultancy:

Finraja Consultancy is a specialized advisory firm providing structured guidance on government subsidy schemes, project documentation, and compliance support across agriculture and allied sectors. The firm assists stakeholders in understanding scheme frameworks, preparing compliant proposals, and navigating approval processes efficiently.

Media Contact:

Phone: +91 9373114747

Website: finraja

Email:...